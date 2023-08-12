Bud Billiken Parade organizers plan to prevent possible teen takeover

CHICAGO (CBS) – After Bud Billiken Parade organizers said they saw social media posts suggesting the possibility of a teen takeover at the event on Saturday, they were preparing to prevent it.

CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez had the story on the precautions being taken.

Organizers said they are working with Chicago police to make sure they stop a gathering before it starts. On the eve of the parade, they were asking others to do their part to make sure the parade goes on without any safety issues.

"Our theme is parading in peace, block by block, and that is what we are going to do," said Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, vice president of Chicago Defender Charities.

For 94 years, the Bud Billiken Parade has graced the streets of the city's South Side and its organizers are hoping all goes smoothly this weekend.

"I just want to highlight how important this parade is," said Early Walker, CEO of I'm Telling, Don't Shoot. "This is the largest, most historic parade that we have in Chicago, and we just want to make sure that parents are diligent, parents are aware of where their kids are, what their kids are doing tomorrow."

The call to action was happening in response to social media posts that organizers said are inviting teens to take part in a so-called "trend" or large-scale teen takeover like those in the past that have turned violent.

"Tomorrow will be a day of peace," said DJ Phantom, a Bud Billiken Parade board member. "It is a day for the kids going back to school. We promote that positively."

Community leaders said they're working with Chicago police to ensure that the parade meant for the youth isn't disrupted by them.

"I've been in direct contact with CPD since we've become aware of this, and they've assured us that they have no concerns," said Walker. "No one should be worried. No one should be concerned."

On Friday night, community leaders said they're sending out mass text messages to remind parents to keep a watchful eye on their teens on Saturday to ensure their safety and everyone else's.