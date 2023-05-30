Watch CBS News
2 firefighters injured battling apartment building fire in Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two firefighters were injured while battling smoke and flames in Bucktown overnight. 

The apartment building caught fire on Hoyne Avenue near Lyndale Street, close to the Kennedy Expressway. 

CBS 2 spoke to a neighbor who escaped the fire. 

"Heard a loud noise. Our neighbor's power went out," Jamie Bowler said. "Our neighbor is yelling at us to come out. Ran out as fast as we could. Big fire going on. Pretty scary. We're lucky that we got out."

No other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.   

