Police seeking suspects in Bucktown cellphone robbery

Man robbed of cellphone while walking in Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for the people who stole a man's cell phone in Bucktown

Detectives say a 25-year-old man was walking on McLean near Damen at 1 a.m. when a white Mazda SUV pulled up.

Four men with guns got out and announced a robbery.

They took the victim's cell phone and got back in the SUV and left.

The man was not hurt.