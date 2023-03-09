Watch CBS News
Police seeking suspects in Bucktown cellphone robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for the people who stole a man's cell phone in Bucktown

Detectives say a 25-year-old man was walking on McLean near Damen at 1 a.m. when a white Mazda SUV pulled up.

Four men with guns got out and announced a robbery.

They took the victim's cell phone and got back in the SUV and left.

The man was not hurt.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 6:28 AM

