Police seeking suspects in Bucktown cellphone robbery
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for the people who stole a man's cell phone in Bucktown
Detectives say a 25-year-old man was walking on McLean near Damen at 1 a.m. when a white Mazda SUV pulled up.
Four men with guns got out and announced a robbery.
They took the victim's cell phone and got back in the SUV and left.
The man was not hurt.
