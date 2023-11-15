Watch CBS News
Man charged with attacking, critically injuring woman on Chicago's Magnificent Mile

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with attacking a woman in broad daylight along the Magnificent Mile, leaving her in critical condition.

Bruce Diamond, 52, has been charged with one count of aggravated battery. Police said, around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, he threw a "large object" at a woman at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Ontario Street. A witness said the man threw a large stick at the woman, hitting her in the head. Police said the victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The corner is often busy during the day, especially approaching the busy holiday season. As a result, a Chicago police officer is almost always stationed outside of the nearby Burbery store on Michigan Avenue.

The attack was so quick that the people collecting donations for the Salvation Army's red kettle program across the street said they didn't even notice what had happened.

One person who works on Michigan Avenue said he saw the whole thing and ran for help.

"When I looked up, I just seen him throw the stick. So when we tried to get to him to stop him, she was on the ground. So when I tried to make sure she was okay, and make sure she was great, she was bleeding," Joseph Cariden said.

Diamond is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

