Brookfield Zoo hosting Earth Day themed events over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS)— In honor of Earth Day, the Brookfield Zoo will host two events over the weekend.

On Saturday, they will be holding their annual Party for the Planet recycling event.

Anyone can drop off items, including textiles, electronics, plastic appliances, and books.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the zoo's main parking lot, which is located at 8400 31st Street.

Then on Sunday, families and runners will partake in the zoo's Earth Day Run.

Brookfield Zoo Earth Day Run. Brookfield Zoo

The 2.2-mile, non-competitive run will kick off at 8 a.m. and takes place inside the park.

All participants will receive an Earth Day Run commemorative medal and a packet of wildflower seeds to help start their own gardens.

Entry fee for the race is $35 per person and includes full-day admission to the Zoo.

To register, visit the Brookfield Zoo's website.

Proceeds from the run benefit Brookfield Zoo Chicago's Animal Care and Conservation Fund, which supports research and education efforts at the zoo and around the world.

Earth Day is on Monday, April 22.