Brookfield Zoo closed until 1 p.m. for storm damage cleanup
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Brookfield Zoo will be closed Tuesday morning as crews work to clear damage left behind by overnight storms.
Officials said the zoo will close until 1 p.m.
Due to the "extensive storm damage," crews will clear pathways and downed trees.
Officials said there may be areas of the zoo that will not open due to the damage.
