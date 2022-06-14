Watch CBS News
Local News

Brookfield Zoo closed until 1 p.m. for storm damage cleanup

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Brookfield Zoo will be closed Tuesday morning as crews work to clear damage left behind by overnight storms. 

Officials said the zoo will close until 1 p.m. 

Due to the "extensive storm damage," crews will clear pathways and downed trees. 

Officials said there may be areas of the zoo that will not open due to the damage.   

First published on June 14, 2022 / 10:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.