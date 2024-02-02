Several bottlenose dolphins at of Brookfield Zoo return to newly renovated habitat

Several bottlenose dolphins return to newly renovated habitat at Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Brookfield Zoo welcomes home several bottlenose dolphins after a temporary stay in Minnesota.

The dolphins returned to a newly renovated Seven Seas habitat at the zoo.

For the next month and a half, the building will remain closed to guests while the dolphins get used to their new surroundings.

The 37-year-old facility received a $10-million makeover and upgrade to enhance animal wellbeing and the experience for Brookfield Zoo visitors.