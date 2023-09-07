Brookfield Zoo debuts baby giraffe on Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Before her public debut, CBS 2 got a sneak peek of a new addition to the Brookfield Zoo.

It's a three-week-old female giraffe calf named Kinda, pronounced like "Linda."

If you want to be one of the first to see her in person, head to the Brookfield Zoo on Friday.

Kinda and her mother can be seen daily between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Following introductions to the outdoor habitat and the other giraffes in the herd, those hours will be extended in the coming weeks.