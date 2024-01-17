Local News

Brookfield man charged in Chicago Southwest Side armed robbery, carjacking

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Brookfield man was charged with robbing and carjacking two other men at gunpoint in the West Englewood neighborhood in November.

Elijah Manning, 19, was placed into custody on Tuesday by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 9200 block of West Ogden Avenue in Brookfield.

He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

On Nov. 13, Manning took property and a car from the two victims, 19 and 20, in the 1700 block of West 71st Street, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 11:51 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.