Brookfield man charged in Chicago Southwest Side armed robbery, carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Brookfield man was charged with robbing and carjacking two other men at gunpoint in the West Englewood neighborhood in November.

Elijah Manning, 19, was placed into custody on Tuesday by members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 9200 block of West Ogden Avenue in Brookfield.

He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

On Nov. 13, Manning took property and a car from the two victims, 19 and 20, in the 1700 block of West 71st Street, police said.

He is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.