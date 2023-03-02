Groundbreaking for Bronzeville lakefront project on hold

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An official groundbreaking for a complete redesign of the South Side lakefront is on hold.

The groundbreaking for the historic Bronzeville Lakefront project was scheduled for this afternoon, but it's been delayed by the mayor's office.

Ald. Prentice Butler (4th) describes what will be included in the new development.

"We're going to have a life science center. We're going to have senior housing in the first phase of development. There will be a data center, there will be an adaptive reuse of the former senior pavilion which is the last building on the site from the old Michael Reese Hospital."

It's been in the works for years, but it's not just about re-designing the South Side waterfront.

It's the nation's first mega-development to have a 50% black development team.

The 100-acre mega-development will be on the site of the former Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center.

Infrastructure work begins this spring with a construction groundbreaking in the fall. The entire $8 billion project is expected to last 10 to 15 years.