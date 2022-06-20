Watch CBS News
Local News

Broken Arrow Horseback Riding Club hosts annual rodeo at South Shore Cultural Center

/ CBS Chicago

Broken Arrow Horseback Riding Club hosts annual rodeo at South Shore Cultural Center
Broken Arrow Horseback Riding Club hosts annual rodeo at South Shore Cultural Center 00:45

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Here's something you don't usually see in the city: the Broken Arrow Horseback Riding Club's annual Speed and Action Rodeo at the South Shore Cultural Center. 

It's a community favorite that brings horse riders and horse lovers together. 

There are relay and barrel races, horse tricks and even snacks to enjoy. 

The Broken Arrow Horseback Riding Club's mission is to give riders of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and physical abilities a place to experience the joy of riding and building relationships with those incredible animals. 

It was founded in 1989 and is one of Chicago's oldest multicultural riding clubs.

First published on June 19, 2022 / 9:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.