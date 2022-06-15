Broadview among areas still without power amid extreme heat Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS)--Thousands of ComEd customers are waiting for power to be restored Wednesday morning after Monday's severe thunderstorms.

Heavy storms rolled through the city, western, and northwestern suburbs Monday night. Now, residents are also dealing with dangerous heat.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe was live in Broadview Wednesday, where she said residents are without power. Odigwe said it was pitch black on Terry Lane, making it hard to distinguish between the sidewalk and roadway.

Odigwe also reported seeing leftover debris from the storm.

As of Wednesday morning, over 7,000 ComEd customers are impacted by the outages.

ComEd said crews expected to fully restore power by the afternoon.

In west suburban Bellwood, crews are hard at work, clearing debris and restoring power. Downed power lines and uprooted trees caused severe damage.

A Bellwood woman called the conditions "unbearable."

In Westchester, CBS 2 reported Tuesday, village leaders opened up cooling stations and an air-conditioned bus to help residents left without power.