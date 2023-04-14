Broad-daylight shootout in South Shore leaves teen critically wounded, two women with graze wounds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young man was critically wounded, and two women passersby suffered graze wounds, in a broad-daylight shootout in South Shore Thursday afternoon.

At 3:10 p.m., two women were walking toward East 71st Street in the 2100 block while two men walked in front of them.

A dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up – and someone got out and started shooting at the men. One of the men, 18, was struck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The women took cover in a car behind an alley, police said.

One of the women, 22, suffered a graze wound to the back. The other, 33, suffered a graze wound to the wrist. Both refused medical attention.

Meanwhile, another man got out of a gray car and started firing at the first gunman who had shot the 18-year-old, police said.