Southwest Side Chicago neighbors keep protesting over tent camp, alderwoman contacts mayor about site

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Neighbors in the Brighton Park community stood out in the rain Friday evening, continuing their round-the-clock protest of a migrant tent camp under construction.

The tent camp is planned for 38th Street and California Avenue.

Protesters said they have tried to be at the site around the clock since construction started last week. They said they feel blindsided by the plan, and are worried for their own safety.

Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th), who has been confronted by demonstrators on the issue before, sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Johnson on Friday. She said the community supports the housing of migrants, but she and her constituents have questions about the site's viability.

They point to possible issues like contamination.

Ald. Ramirez also listed safety concerns.

She is requesting another meeting with the mayor and city leaders - because the last one was so packed, there was a crowd left outside and frustrated since their voices weren't heard.

During the meeting at Thomas Kelly High School, city representatives laid out plans for the 10-acre land. The migrant tent camp would go up only if the land, water, and sewer systems were found suitable for construction.

If approved, the tent camp will house only migrant families, 500 to start and up to 2,000 people later. It would include housing, amenities, 24-hour unarmed security, and an 11 p.m. curfew.

Last week, Ramirez and her aide were allegedly assaulted by protesters when she showed up to talk to neighbors.

Police said Ramirez and her aide were "battered" during the protest rally. Ramirez was not hurt, but her aide was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Ramirez released a statement saying constituents had contacted her asking her to attend a rally to hear protesters' concerns, but after she spoke to a few people at the rally, a group of protesters began attacking her and her aide.

As to the land that may house the tent camp, the city is still conducting assessments. If approved, it's unclear when the camp would open.