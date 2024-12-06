Watch CBS News
Heavy flames, smoke engulf commercial building on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood early Friday morning. 

Firefighters battled the fire from a ladder to reach the heavy flames engulfing the building, in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue just before 3 a.m. Video captured smoke billowing from the large building. 

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire started at a commercial building. 

No injuries were reported, CFD said. 

It appears firefighters went back to the building after flames reignited later Friday morning. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will provide updates as more information is available. 

