Heavy flames, smoke engulf commercial building on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood early Friday morning.

Firefighters battled the fire from a ladder to reach the heavy flames engulfing the building, in the 4000 block of South Archer Avenue just before 3 a.m. Video captured smoke billowing from the large building.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the fire started at a commercial building.

No injuries were reported, CFD said.

It appears firefighters went back to the building after flames reignited later Friday morning.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will provide updates as more information is available.