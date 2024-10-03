Brief warm up in Chicago for Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and noticeably warmer day ahead with highs near the 80s.

A weak cold front arrives tonight. Models suggest mainly dry conditions, but a spotty shower or sprinkles are possible by daybreak on Friday. Any sprinkles/showers and clouds clear for afternoon sunshine tomorrow.

It's warming back up again for the start of the weekend, with a high of 80 degrees on Saturday. Then, it's turning cooler and windy on Sunday, with a high in the 70s. An early morning shower is possible on Sunday.

A critical fire danger threat develops at the end of the weekend due to high wind and dry vegetation.

The dry spell continues next week. The start of next week will be much cooler, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

What to expect for Thursday

Sunny and very warm with a high of 78.

Increasing clouds tonight

Clouds increase. Mild, with a low of 58.

Wet for tomorrow

Morning sprinkles and showers. Clearing and cooler with a high of 71.

