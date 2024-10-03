Watch CBS News
Weather

Brief warm up in Chicago for Thursday

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Temps to warm briefly in Chicago
Temps to warm briefly in Chicago 02:01

CHICAGO (CBS) — A quiet and noticeably warmer day ahead with highs near the 80s. 

highs-today-thurs.png
CBS News Chicago

A weak cold front arrives tonight. Models suggest mainly dry conditions, but a spotty shower or sprinkles are possible by daybreak on Friday. Any sprinkles/showers and clouds clear for afternoon sunshine tomorrow. 

3-day-forecast-thurs.png
CBS News Chicago

It's warming back up again for the start of the weekend, with a high of 80 degrees on Saturday. Then, it's turning cooler and windy on Sunday, with a high in the 70s. An early morning shower is possible on Sunday. 

weekend-forecast-thurs.png
CBS News Chicago

 A critical fire danger threat develops at the end of the weekend due to high wind and dry vegetation. 

The dry spell continues next week. The start of next week will be much cooler, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. 

What to expect for Thursday

Sunny and very warm with a high of 78. 

Increasing clouds tonight

Clouds increase. Mild, with a low of 58.

Wet for tomorrow

 Morning sprinkles and showers. Clearing and cooler with a high of 71.

thurs-7-day.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.