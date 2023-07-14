Bridgeview jewelry store owner wants robbers to be caught

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a quiet day at a southwest suburban jewelry store, until three robbers charged in, wearing masks, grabbing whatever they could off shelves.

CBS 2'S Noel Brennan spoke to the jewelry store's general manager in Bridgeview, who was held at gunpoint behind the counter.

"This is my place of work, Jawahir Jewelry."

Even one customer would be too much to handle on Friday/ Jawahir jewelry in Bridgeview is taking time to recover.

"This is the day after a robbery. Unfortunately, today we had to take a step back. Put the store back together so we're ready for business again."

Fadi Sahouri doesn't need to see the surveillance video because he lived through it Thursday afternoon.

"It gets your blood boiling really. I don't wish it on my worst enemy, I'll tell you that."

The general manager and two of his employees are inside as the robbers pull up. One guy hops out and tries the door. Assuming he's a customer, the shop buzzes him in.

"As soon we opened the door, the other guys rushed in with the guns and the bags to load the jewelry in."

Two of them are wearing masks and one has a gun.

"It was a human-faced mask. Being on the floor with your hands up, with somebody yelling at you with a machine gun not to move. 'If you move, if you want to live, don't move.'"

After four and a half minutes, they leave. Sahouri still doesn't know how much they took.

"But it definitely seemed like four and a half days to me. They put us on the floor, and they robbed us while we were looking at them."

He hopes someone recognizes these eyes so he can return to business and robbers end up behind bars.

1:21:32 "They got me today. They're going to get somebody else tomorrow, and they need to be stopped."

The general manager said the store is reviewing all of its security procedures and it handed over the security video to police. So far, no arrests have been made, but this robbery will not stop the store from reopening tomorrow.