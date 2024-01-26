Watch CBS News
Man robbed and pistol-whipped leaving ATM on South Side of Chicago

By Todd Feurer

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was robbed and beaten overnight after he withdrew money from an ATM in Bridgeport.

The man said he took out $200 from an ATM near 34th and Halsted, and while he was leaving, three men robbed him and pistol-whipped him. They took his cash, wallet, cell phone, and the key fob for his car.

His head was left split open in several spots, and he needed staples to close some of his wounds.

The victim said the robbers also tried to steal his car, but he was able to fight them off.

The robbers then fled the scene in a dark Infiniti.

First published on January 26, 2024 / 9:26 AM CST

