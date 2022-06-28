Bricks from wall under McCormick Place Lakeside Center fall onto DuSable Lake Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Drivers had to dodge a few bricks Monday night along DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The Metropolitan Pier & Exposition Authority said bricks from a retaining wall under the under the McCormick Place Lakeside Center buckled and crumbled – sending debris onto the northbound lanes of the Drive. Most of the debris ended up on the shoulder, with some in the right-hand lane, MPEA said.

At least two cars were damaged by falling debris. The Fire Department said no one was hurt.

MPEA said traffic was being blocked in the right lane of the northbound Drive and from the northbound Stevenson Expressway ramp.

Crews from the city, state, and McPier were removing debris from the road and also removing additional façade bricks from the wall. The cause was unknown, and structural engineers will investigate.