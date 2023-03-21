Bricks fall from building in West Garfield Park; some residents evacuated

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A load of bricks crashed down from a building in West Garfield Park Monday night.

Some of them landed on the front lawn of nearby townhomes near Pulaski Road and Washington Boulevard. We are told some residents were evacuated.

No one was hurt, but neighbors say it could have been much worse.

"Normally, my daughter and my grandson is in the house, and the room that took the most damage is litter laying in their bed," a man said. "Worst case, I could be down at the county looking at bodies."

Neighbors tell us the vacant building from which the bricks fell has ben an ongoing safety issue.

We reached out to the Chicago Department of Buildings for comment – but we have not heard back.