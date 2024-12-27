Breezy, wet Friday in Chicago with mild temps for final weekend of the year

CHICAGO (CBS) — A mild final weekend of December with rain in the forecast. Widespread rain develops Friday morning and lasts for most of the day.

Rainfall amounts through Saturday morning reach half an inch. Highs for Friday and Saturday are in the 50s. After a lull in precipitation during the day tomorrow, more showers develop by night and last into Sunday morning.

Slightly cooler but still above normal highs in the 40s for Sunday. Temperatures continue cooling each day through the end of the year. A rain/snow mix is possible for New Year's Eve. Dry and colder for the first of January.

Forecast at a glance

Today: Widespread rain. Breezy and mild with a high of 49.

Tonight: Steady evening rain. Showers continue overnight with a low of 46.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy and breezy with a high of 52.

