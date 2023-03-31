Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson has paid off all city debts, official confirms

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson said the thousands of dollars he owed the city for unpaid bills and files have all been taken care of.

As of Friday evening, the Office of Budget & Management at City Hall confirmed he's paid off all of his debts to the City of Chicago.

But CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned those weren't Johnson's only past debts and talked to him about it on Friday.

It was all in black and white from the city – documentation showing Johnson owed $3,357.04 in unpaid water and sewer bills. That is in addition to the more than $400 his family owed for unpaid parking tickets. This comes one day after Johnson was first asked about it. He told CBS 2 that he was on a payment plan.

"It's paid off," Johnson said. "We took care of that. We didn't want …distracted by a water bill."

But CBS 2 has learned that in 2016, Johnson ran into some other financial trouble. He defaulted on a Capital One credit card to the sum of more than $3,600. It ended up in court and was resolved in 2017.

Kozlov: "If you've had past fiscal issues, should voters be concerned?"

Johnson: "Look, it makes me a Chicagoan."

But he's a Chicagoan who wants to oversee and implement a city budget of more than $16 billion.

Kozlov: "So voters shouldn't be concerned?"

Johnson: "I've been elected twice. I've managed multi-billion dollar budgets."

Johnson said he's managed multi-billion dollar budgets as a Cook County commissioner, but commissioners actually approve a budget handed down to them from the board president. Johnson also said with a mortgage and student debt, having financial issues is not unique to most families.