Watch CBS News
Local News

Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson has paid off all city debts, official confirms

By Dana Kozlov

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson said the thousands of dollars he owed the city for unpaid bills and files have all been taken care of.

As of Friday evening, the Office of Budget & Management at City Hall confirmed he's paid off all of his debts to the City of Chicago.

But CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned those weren't Johnson's only past debts and talked to him about it on Friday.

It was all in black and white from the city – documentation showing Johnson owed $3,357.04 in unpaid water and sewer bills. That is in addition to the more than $400 his family owed for unpaid parking tickets. This comes one day after Johnson was first asked about it. He told CBS 2 that he was on a payment plan.

"It's paid off," Johnson said. "We took care of that. We didn't want …distracted by a water bill."

But CBS 2 has learned that in 2016, Johnson ran into some other financial trouble. He defaulted on a Capital One credit card to the sum of more than $3,600. It ended up in court and was resolved in 2017.

Kozlov: "If you've had past fiscal issues, should voters be concerned?"

Johnson: "Look, it makes me a Chicagoan."

But he's a Chicagoan who wants to oversee and implement a city budget of more than $16 billion.

Kozlov: "So voters shouldn't be concerned?"

Johnson: "I've been elected twice. I've managed multi-billion dollar budgets."

Johnson said he's managed multi-billion dollar budgets as a Cook County commissioner, but commissioners actually approve a budget handed down to them from the board president. Johnson also said with a mortgage and student debt, having financial issues is not unique to most families.

Dana Kozlov
danakozlov-1.jpg

Dana Kozlov is an Emmy Award-winning political investigative reporter for CBS2 Chicago. Prior to joining the station in 2003, she worked at WGN, CNN Chicago and WEEK-TV in Peoria, where she began her journalism career in 1992.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 5:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.