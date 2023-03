Mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson has paid off all city debts, official confirms Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson said the thousands of dollars he owed the city for unpaid bills and files have all been taken care of. As of Friday evening, the Office of Budget & Management at City Hall confirmed he's paid off all of his debts to the City of Chicago. But CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov learned those weren't Johnson's only past debts and talked to him about it on Friday.