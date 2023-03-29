Johnson picks up new endorsements, Vallas attacks rival's public safety plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six days out from Chicago's mayoral election, candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas are still busy drumming up support.

Johnson on Thursday picked up the endorsements of the leaders of St. Paul Church of God in Christ in Bronzeville, and of civil rights activist Martin Luther King III, the son of slain civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

"The young man is going to make a difference in this city. The one that cares about the poor, the needy," pastor Kevin Anthony Ford. "We have the best candidate."

A day after their final televised debate on CBS 2, Vallas went on the attack, slamming Johnson's public safety plan during an interview on CNN.

"He does not want to fill the 1,100 police vacancies. He doesn't believe we can fill those vacancies, which is absolutely incorrect, and his only strategy for addressing the violent crime in Chicago is to promote 200 officers from the street into the detectives bureau,"

However, Johnson has said he also wants to fill those police vacancies, but has said Vallas' claims it can be done right away are unrealistic.

Election Day is next Tuesday, and early voting is available in all 50 wards before that.