Chicago Decides: mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas face off at CBS 2 debate

Chicago Decides: mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas face off at CBS 2 debateget the free app
With one week to go before Election Day, mayoral candidates Brandon Johnson and Paul Vallas will be facing off at another debate Tuesday evening, hosted by CBS 2.
CBS 2 Chicago along with our partners, the Business Leadership Council, Chicago Urban League, National Association For Black Journalists Chicago, and WVON will host the mayoral debate, starting at 6 p.m.
You can watch the debate live on CBS 2 at 6 p.m., or streaming on CBS News Chicago.
Follow below for live updates from the debate, or watch live in the video player above.