Chicago Mayor-elect Johnson and Mayor Lightfoot to meet to discuss transition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson heads to City Hall on Thursday afternoon to meet with outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The two are expected to discuss the transition period ahead of Johnson's inauguration on May 15. Lightfoot, who finished third in the first round of voting in the mayoral election, has said she's ready to support the transition.

Earlier on Thursday, Johnson was on CBS Mornings, talking about the city's budget and changing how money is spent on public safety.

"What is required in this moment is for us to be smart about our investments, to be critical in our thinking, and then to make sure that what we're doing actually works," Johnson said.

While Johnson has said he wants to fill hundreds of police officer vacancies, he also wants to address the root causes of crime, by investing more in affordable housing, mental health treatment, and other social services.

He has endorsed the so-called "Treatment Not Trauma" ordinance, which would call for non-police response to mental health calls to 911.

While the city launched a pilot program for paramedics and mental health professionals respond to 911 calls instead of police officers in some parts of the city, advocates for "Treatment Not Trauma" want that model expanded citywide.

"In essence, first responders, social workers, counselors, EMTs, these individuals would show up to calls that require those types of interventions. In fact, in Chicago, almost 40% of the 911 calls are mental health crises," he said. "We're asking police officers to do their jobs and someone else's."

Johnson also sat down with CBS 2 Investigator Dana Kozlov on Wednesday about his plans when he takes office.