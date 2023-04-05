Mayor-elect Johnson vows to unite City Council largely alienated by Lightfoot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson hit the ground running on Wednesday, thanking voters after winning a narrow victory over Paul Vallas in Chicago's runoff election.

He later sat down with CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov to talk about the next four years he'll serve as mayor, after he's sworn in on May 15.

Coming off a hard-fought race on both sides, Johnson said he's raring to go. Kozlov asked him if he was at all nervous about running the nation's third largest city.

"Maybe I should be nervous, you know? But you know why I'm not though, is because I know that I'm not doing it alone," he said.

When he's sworn in in six weeks, Johnson will preside over a very different looking City Council than the one that exists now. About a quarter of the aldermen will taking their seats on the City Council for the first time, and that's not counting three other aldermen who were appointed to their seats last year and have since won election to full terms in office.

How does he plan to establish a positive rapport with the entire City Council, after his predecessor, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, alienated so many aldermen during her four years in office?

"The City Council, it's a dynamic body. Again, I've been part of the legislative branch of government, and all of those individuals have been elected in their respective communities to represent the values and the interests of their particular wards. You're going to have a mayor that is prepared to spend as much time as necessary to unite people," he said.

Johnson will have to resign as a Cook County commissioner and leave his job as a Chicago Teachers Union organizer before taking office as mayor.

A CTU spokesperson said he's been on leave from his union position since November.

