Man charged with shooting at Chicago police during standoff in Wrightwood

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was charged with attempted murder on Tuesday, after police said he fired shots at officers during a four-hour standoff over the weekend in the Wrightwood neighborhood.

Bradley Gallegos, 32, was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Police said, around 3:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a building in the 8000 block of South Western Avenue.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said officers were told gunshots were coming from above a storefront business.

When police arrived on the rear second-floor landing, they saw shell casings on the ground, and when they approached the apartment, they saw an individual with a gun behind a door, leading to an exchange of gunfire, according to police and COPA.

Police said the gunman then barricaded himself inside of the apartment, and a SWAT team was called in.

The suspect was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Police said Gallegos had been shot in the hand. No officers were injured.

Gallegos made his first court appearance on Tuesday, and was ordered held in Cook County Jail as he awaits trial. He was due back in court on March 19.

First published on March 12, 2024 / 2:38 PM CDT

