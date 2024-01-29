Boy, 11, suffers self-inflicted gunshot to foot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 11-year-old boy shot himself in the foot in an alley in the Washington Park neighborhood Monday evening.

The incident happened at 7:44 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Wabash Avenue. Police did not offer more specifics.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.