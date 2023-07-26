Watch CBS News
Boy released from hospital over a week after being thrown from carnival ride in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- The mother of a boy badly hurt when he was thrown from a carnival ride in Antioch said he was home from the hospital Tuesday.

A week ago Sunday afternoon, 10-year-old Huntley Daniels was thrown from a Moby Dick ride at the Taste of Antioch. A witness said his harness was coming loose.

Police said Huntley was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in critical condition. He later was later transferred to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital.

A family member told CBS 2 Huntley suffered serious injuries; including broken ribs, a broken femur, a broken arm, a cracked skull, a broken jaw, and his teeth being shoved into his gums.

In a social media post, Huntley's mother said he has a long road ahead – but is in good spirits.

Antioch police impounded the ride from which Huntley was thrown, as part of a criminal probe. They are investigating the accident, along with the Illinois Department of Labor.

