15-year-old among 2 shot inside residence in Chicago suburb, police say

NILES, Ill. (CBS) – The Niles Police Department is investigating after a 15-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man were hurt following a shooting in Niles Friday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Lyons and Woodland.

Authorities determined the shooting took place inside a residence, in the 9200 block of Woodland Drive where the victims were located with gunshot wounds.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body and the man was shot in the torso. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The conditions of the victims are unknown.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. NPD said they will provide further details as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Niles Police Department Investigations Division at 847-588-6570.