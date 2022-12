Teen grazed in leg by bullet in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is recovering at Roseland Hospital after someone shot at him.

Police say the teen was on the sidewalk near 105th and LaSalle around 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

He suffered a graze wound to his leg and is in good condition.

Police did not give a description of the shooter.