Police investigate after boy, 17, found dead in parking lot in Hanover Park

HANOVER PARK, Ill. (CBS) – Hanover Park Police are seeking information after a teenage boy was found dead Thursday evening.

Police say around 9:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person down in a parking lot, in the 7400 block of Jensen Boulevard.

Arriving officers located an unresponsive 17-year-old boy with multiple injuries.

An investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the Cook County Major Case Assistance Team.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated with no threat to the public.

Anyone having information is encouraged to contact Lieutenant Gniewosz at (630) 823-5516.