Boy, 16, charged in three separate robberies on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A teenage boy was charged in connection to three robberies on the city's West side.

Chicago police arrested the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon, in the 4000 block of West Lake Street in West Garfield Park.

Police say he was identified as the suspect who forcefully took property from a 27-year-old woman on the same block just minutes earlier.

He was also charged in connection with two South Austin robberies - including a 16-year-old girl in the 5100 block of West Lake Street on May 29, and a 20-year-old woman in the 5200 block of West Lake Street.

The teen was charged with three felony counts of robbery and two misdemeanor counts of resisting police and battery.

No additional information was available.