Boy and girl, both 15, shot in South Shore

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 15-year-olds were shot and wounded in South Shore Tuesday evening.

At 6:30 p.m., the teenage boy and girl were on the front porch of a home in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue when someone on the street took out a gun and shot them both, police said.

The boy was shot in the buttocks, the girl in the hand, police said.

Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on May 31, 2022 / 8:02 PM

