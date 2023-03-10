Watch CBS News
Boy, 12, accidentally shoots himself inside car on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 12-year-old boy is hurt after accidentally shooting himself Friday morning on the city's South Side.

The shooting happened around 11:32 a.m., in the 8000 block of South Western Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood. 

Police say he was sitting inside a parked car when he suffered a gunshot wound to his left palm.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating. 

