Boy, 9, critically hurt after falling from third-floor apartment window on Chicago's Far North Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 9-year-old boy is critically hurt after falling from a window at an apartment complex in the Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the apartment just after 2 a.m., in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, where the boy fell from the window of a third-floor unit, police said.

The boy suffered trauma to the body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear how he fell from the window.

Area 3 detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 2, 2023 / 5:24 AM CST

