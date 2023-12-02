Boy, 9, critically hurt after falling from third-floor apartment window on Chicago's Far North Side

Boy, 9, critically hurt after falling from window in Rogers Park

Boy, 9, critically hurt after falling from window in Rogers Park

Boy, 9, critically hurt after falling from window in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 9-year-old boy is critically hurt after falling from a window at an apartment complex in the Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the apartment just after 2 a.m., in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, where the boy fell from the window of a third-floor unit, police said.

The boy suffered trauma to the body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear how he fell from the window.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.