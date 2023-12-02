Boy, 9, critically hurt after falling from third-floor apartment window on Chicago's Far North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 9-year-old boy is critically hurt after falling from a window at an apartment complex in the Rogers Park neighborhood Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the apartment just after 2 a.m., in the 1500 block of West Jonquil Terrace, where the boy fell from the window of a third-floor unit, police said.
The boy suffered trauma to the body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.
It's unclear how he fell from the window.
Area 3 detectives are investigating.
