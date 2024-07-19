Chicago police searching for boy, 3, abducted by mother on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing 3-year-old boy last seen on the city's South Side last week.

Malkhai Watinms was last seen on July 13 in the 5100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Police said the child was in the company of his biological mother, Ariel Watkins.

Malkhai is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with a Nike logo, white socks, and black Crocs.

Watkins is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, a medium complexion, and tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a gray medium-length dress.

Malkhai Watinms, 3, is in the company of his biological mother, Ariel Watkins, 27, police said. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380.