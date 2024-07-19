Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police searching for boy, 3, abducted by mother on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for the public's help with locating a missing 3-year-old boy last seen on the city's South Side last week.

Malkhai Watinms was last seen on July 13 in the 5100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. 

Police said the child was in the company of his biological mother, Ariel Watkins.

Malkhai is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, black shorts with a Nike logo, white socks, and black Crocs.

Watkins is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, a medium complexion, and tattoos on both arms. She was last seen wearing a gray medium-length dress.  

missing 3yo and mother
Malkhai Watinms, 3, is in the company of his biological mother, Ariel Watkins, 27, police said.  Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8380. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.