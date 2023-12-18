Boy, 17, shot and killed on Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Jewel-Osco store parking lot on the Near West Side was covered in shell casings Monday evening after a teenage boy was shot and killed.
Police said at 5:15 p.m., the 17-year-old boy was in a parking lot of the Jewel-Osco at the southwest corner of Ashland and Roosevelt roads when he was struck multiple times to the body by gunfire.
The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
The shooter remained on the loose late Monday. Detectives are investigating.
