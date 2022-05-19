Boy, 17, shot and killed in vehicle in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood.
Police said at 3:41 p.m., the teen was in a vehicle, in the 11700 block of South Wentworth Avenue, when he was shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center.
A blue car was seen riddled with bullets at the scene. There were reports that more than 30 shots were fired.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
