Boy, 17, shot and killed in vehicle in West Pullman

By Kris Habermehl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said at 3:41 p.m., the teen was in a vehicle, in the 11700 block of South Wentworth Avenue, when he was shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

A blue car was seen riddled with bullets at the scene. There were reports that more than 30 shots were fired.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 5:11 PM

