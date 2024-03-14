Boy, 17, critically hurt in West Side shooting, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy was hurt after a shooting in the Austin neighborhood Wednesday night.

Chicago police say around 11:39 p.m., the teen was walking on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Lotus Avenue when he was shot in the left thigh.

He was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a handgun was recovered near the victim.

A car parked not far from where the teen was shot was also hit by the gunfire.

No arrests were made.

Area 5 detectives were investigating.