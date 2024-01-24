Watch CBS News
Boy, 17, charged with armed robbery of food delivery driver on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old was charged in connection to an armed robbery of a food delivery driver in the West Englewood neighborhood back in November.

The teen was arrested by Chicago police and members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday, in the 7000 block of South Washtenaw Avenue.

Police said he was identified as one of the offenders who robbed the 47-year-old man at gunpoint, in the 2100 block of West 63rd Street on Nov. 12, 2023. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on January 24, 2024 / 10:35 AM CST

