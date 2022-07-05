Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 15, shot, killed while sitting in park on city's far North Side

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is killed while sitting in a park in the West Ridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. 

Police said the teen was sitting in a park, in the 6600 block of North Western Avenue, when an unknown offender approached, produced a firearm, and fired shots. 

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was pronounced dead. 

No word on if the offender is in custody. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

First published on July 5, 2022 / 3:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.