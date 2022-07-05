Boy, 15, shot, killed while sitting in park on city's far North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy is killed while sitting in a park in the West Ridge neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the teen was sitting in a park, in the 6600 block of North Western Avenue, when an unknown offender approached, produced a firearm, and fired shots.
He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was pronounced dead.
No word on if the offender is in custody.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
