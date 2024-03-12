Boy, 15, shot and critically wounded in Chicago housing development

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday evening in the Dearborn Homes public housing development.

At 7:10 p.m., the teen was walking out of a building in the 2900 block of South Dearborn Street when two males fired guns at him, police said.

The victim was shot twice and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The gunmen ran off, police said.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.