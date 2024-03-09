Boy, 15, charged in armed robbery on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was charged with robbing two men at gunpoint in West Englewood last month.

The teen was arrested on Friday, in the 6500 block of South Racine Avenue, and charged with two felony counts of armed robbery.

Chicago police said the boy was identified as one of the offenders who, on Feb. 29 just before 7:30 p.m., allegedly took property from the victims, 18 and 19, in the 6700 block of South Elizabeth Street.

The offender was placed into custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was available.