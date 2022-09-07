Boy, 14, seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital, after he was shot several times Tuesday night in Englewood.

Police said the boy was walking near 68th and Normal, when two people got out of a car and started shooting, before fleeing the scene.

The boy was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area One detectives were investigating.