Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 14, seriously wounded in Englewood shooting

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

14-year-old shot in Englewood
14-year-old shot in Englewood 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital, after he was shot several times Tuesday night in Englewood.

Police said the boy was walking near 68th and Normal, when two people got out of a car and started shooting, before fleeing the scene.

The boy was shot multiple times in the legs, and was taken to University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area One detectives were investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 9:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.