Boy, 13, charged with robbing passenger on CTA train in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy was charged in connection to the robbery of a CTA passenger in the Loop earlier this month.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday in the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue.

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated robbery with an indication of a firearm.



Chicago police said he was identified as one of the offenders who, on March 1, implied he had a weapon and forcefully took property from a 22-year-old man while on a CTA train in the 0-100 block of North Wabash Avenue.

The teen was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

No additional information was immediately available.