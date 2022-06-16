Watch CBS News
Boy, 11, killed in hit-and-run in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – An 11-year-old boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Lawndale Thursday morning.

Police said around 10:20 a.m., the boy was crossing the street on the 3300 block of West 16th Street when he was hit.

The offending vehicle fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Major Accident Unit is investigating.

No further information was immediately available. 

