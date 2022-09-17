Watch CBS News
Boy, 10, wounded in Burnside drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 10-year-old boy is wounded during a drive-by shooting in Burnside Friday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street around 8:37 p.m.

Police said the boy was walking on the sidewalk with his father along with another male and child when an occupant in a red sedan fired shots.

The boy was struck in the left leg and was taken by his father to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

First published on September 17, 2022 / 9:05 AM

