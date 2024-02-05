Suburban Chicago's Border Tails Rescue needs help after getting 15 dogs from a hoarder

Border Tails Rescue needs public's help after getting 15 dogs from a hoarder

Border Tails Rescue needs public's help after getting 15 dogs from a hoarder

Border Tails Rescue needs public's help after getting 15 dogs from a hoarder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A recent hoarding case on Chicago's South Side uncovered a disturbing scene where as many as 15 dogs were found in a home amid filth.

An animal rescue in the north suburbs stepped up to help.

"You can see it on the dogs. They are all very matted. They are caked in urine and feces. I would imagine not the best condition," said Harleigh Garcia of Border Tails Rescue.

The situation inside the South Side home was so bad, that responding animal control officers walked in with hazmat suits.

Chicago Animal Care and Control were called to the home on Thursday after neighbors reached out an apparent hoarding situation was uncovered.

As many as 15 dogs were found.

Their owner who lived alone is in the hospital and as Harleigh Garcia of Border Tails Rescue was told, was unable to care for the dogs.

And because CACC is currently dealing with historic overcrowding of its own, those dogs are now in the care of the Northbrook-based Border Tails Rescue.

"The biggest thing right now for them is decompression. We're trying to socialize them the best we can but they need to calm down and realize they're in a safe place," Garcia said.

While specifics about the dogs are still not clear the rescue estimates that their ages range between one and five years old.

Their breeds include a mix of border collies, Aussies, and cattle dogs.

And at least one dog, a little guy who they have named Wrigley for the time being, is blind.

"We were told he's the grandpa of the group, but his teeth are not that bad considering," Garcia said.

Border Tails Rescue is putting a call out to the public to help foster some of their intakes so the staff can focus on the new arrivals, all of whom need to be spayed and neutered, microchipped, and groomed.

Go to this link with the Border Tails website to learn how you can make a difference.